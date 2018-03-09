LeBron James Says He Hasn't Considered Impending Free Agency

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

A recent report claimed LeBron James has narrowed his potential landing spots in free agency this summer down to four teams. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar says he hasn't even started contemplating his future.

The three-time NBA champion told reporters Friday he is focused on this season, not his impending free agency:

"I've still got too much work to do here. One thing about me and my career, you probably don't know, you haven't been around me, that I handle my business accordingly, and when that time comes, I'll take care of that. But right now, my job right now is to get these guys prepared for the Clippers tonight and then how we can continue to get better going down the stretch."

On Thursday, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported James is eyeing the Cavs, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers as fits this summer.

It's been just another MVP-caliber performance for James on an individual level in 2017-18. The 33-year-old is averaging 27.0 points, 9.0 assists and 8.4 rebounds this season.

However, it has been far from an easy year as he chases an eighth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. Cleveland's roster has undergone not just one, but two overhauls since a Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors last June. Kyrie Irving was traded during the offseason, and Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade would later meet the same fate. Now, the new-look Cavs are trying to adjust on the fly—and without Kevin Love, who is sidelined by injury.

As if he didn't have enough on his plate, James has had to deal with constant speculation about his future all year.

Will he finish his career with the Cavaliers? Will he leave Cleveland for a second time? Will he take his talents to L.A.? Was he looking at schools in Philly during the All-Star break?

Despite all of the rumors and reports, the 14-time All-Star has refused to tip his hand.

"I understand that I'm a free agent at the end of the summer, so I understand the frenzy that comes with it," James said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "It's not my first rodeo, but I don't, it doesn't bother me. I don't talk about it too much."

Cleveland still has 18 regular-season games to play and another potential Finals run, so that's where James' focus will be. July is a long way away, and knowing his history, he isn't going to spill the details on his future until a decision has been made.