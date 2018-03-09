Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen's Son John Reportedly Avoids Jail Time in DUI Plea Deal

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

John Bowlen, the son of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and a former employee of the team, reportedly appeared in court Thursday and pled no contest to driving under the influence.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting Bowlen will not face any jail time as a result of the plea but was sentenced to three years probation, a DUI education program and a $2,415 fine.

According to TMZ, police said Bowlen was driving drunk at nearly 100 mph on a California highway with a puppy in the backseat in July 2017.

TMZ noted Bowlen—who was also arrested for domestic violence in 2015—asked police, "So you know who my father is?" when he was pulled over.

As for Pat Bowlen, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post noted in January he had turned over day-to-day operations of the team to president Joe Ellis and two other trustees back in 2014 because of Alzheimer's.

Bowlen is still the owner, but Jhabvala mentioned "the trustees have the power" and Ellis is the "top decision-maker."