Mike Mitchell Reportedly Expected to Be Released by Steelers

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

After spending the last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, safety Mike Mitchell could soon find himself on the open market.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Pittsburgh is expected to release Mitchell, who is scheduled to make $5 million in 2018. Rapoport noted the team would be interested in bringing the veteran back at a lower salary.

Earlier in the day, Mitchell posted a cryptic message on Twitter:

Per Spotrac, the veteran carries a cap hit of $8.1 million.

The 30-year-old safety had become a staple in Pittsburgh's secondary after spending time in Oakland and Carolina during his first five years in the league. He recorded 286 tackles, four interceptions, 23 passes defended and four forced fumbles as a Steeler.

In 2017, the former Ohio Bobcat had 53 tackles and two pass defenses in 13 games.

One of his biggest attributes has been his ability to stay on the field, having missed just seven games in nine years.

Mitchell has also been outspoken when it comes to the league's officiating and commissioner Roger Goodell. Not only will a team be getting a hard-hitting safety, but it also will be getting a player who is not willing to speak his mind.

As Rapoport tweeted, releasing Mitchell does not mean his time in the Steel City is over. He would have the opportunity to explore the market before deciding if he'd want to take a paycut to stay with the Steelers.