Doug Martin, Raiders Reportedly Agree to Contract After 6 Seasons with Bucs

Two-time Pro Bowl running back Doug Martin reportedly has found a new home with the Oakland Raiders.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Martin and the Raiders agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their 2012 first-round pick in February after six years with the team. The move helped the Buccaneers save $6.75 million in cap space.

In 2017, Martin rushed for a career-low 406 yards on 2.9 yards per carry while finding the end zone only three times.

Marshawn Lynch's future with the Raiders was up in the air this offseason, but now, Jon Gruden knows there is no question there will be a Pro Bowler in the backfield with Derek Carr.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in early March that Gruden came away impressed with Martin as a person after a face-to-face meeting. As for his play on the field, there is plenty that should have the new Oakland coach intrigued.

Oakland's rushing attack ranked 25th in the league last season. Although the Raiders don't know which Martin will show up in 2018, having a back who can both run and catch the football provides another wrinkle to an offense that already has playmakers at the other skill positions.

It's been an up-and-down career to this point for Martin. He burst onto the scene with 1,454 rushing yards, 472 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns as a rookie and also ran for 1,402 yards on his way to his second Pro Bowl in 2015. However, he has been stuck in the 400-yard range in each of his other four seasons.

Part of Martin's issues has been his inability to stay on the field. He has managed to play in 16 regular-season games just once in six years, missing 13 games over the past two seasons. He was suspended four games in 2016 for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The potential is still there for the 29-year-old running back. He has shown he can be one of the best backs in the league—he just hasn't proven he can consistently perform at that level. Oakland is hoping that it will be getting the All-Pro version of Martin.