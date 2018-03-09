NASCAR at Phoenix 2018 Qualifying Results: Martin Truex Jr. Takes Pole Position

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. will be on the pole Sunday at the ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, after posting the top qualifying time on Friday.

While Truex's time of 26.28 led the pack, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup points leader Joey Logano were all under 26.50 to fill out the top five.

Check out how every driver qualified:

2018 ISM Raceway Qualifying

1. Martin Truex Jr. (Best time: 26.288)

2. Kyle Larson (26.346)

3. Chase Elliott (26.446)

4. Alex Bowman (26.455)

5. Joey Logano (26.481)

6. Denny Hamlin (26.490)

7. Kyle Busch (26.496)

8. Jamie McMurray (26.497)

9. Erik Jones (26.504)

10. Kevin Harvick (26.564)

11. William Byron (26.708)

12. Ryan Blaney (26.711)

13. Ryan Newman (26.615)

14. Paul Menard (26.631)

15. Daniel Suarez (26.652)

16. David Ragan (26.664)

17. Jimmie Johnson (26.665)

18. Austin Dillon (26.667)

19. Clint Bowyer (26.726)

20. AJ Allmendinger (26.809)

21. Trevor Bayne (26.818)

22. Aric Almirola (26.850)

23. Kurt Busch (26.913)

24. Chris Buescher (26.953)

25. Brad Keselowski (27.012)

26. Kasey Kahne (27.024)

27. Darrell Wallace Jr. (27.057)

28. Ty Dillon (27.065)

29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (27.084)

30. Matt DiBenedetto (27.150)

31. Michael McDowell (27.305)

32. Gray Gaulding (27.542)

33. Corey LaJoie (27.612)

34. D.J. Kennington (27.757)

35. Tommy Hill (27.931)

36. Ross Chastain (28.004)

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt (N/A)

Even though he posted the fastest lap, Truex revealed afterward that he nearly had a costly mistake:

Fortunately for him and the No. 78 team, he was able to handle himself like a pro and get the job done.

As NASCAR writer Jeff Gluck noted, it's been an impressive run for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champ:

Just another day for Truex.

There's also some good news for those who didn't qualify as fast as they had hoped: