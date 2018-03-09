Gordon Hayward Says He Still Has Hope He'll Play This Season

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens has seemingly ruled Gordon Hayward out for the rest of the season, but don't expect that to stop the All-Star forward from trying to get back on the court before this campaign is over.

Hayward used Friday to talk about the progress he's made and the possibility of playing again in 2017-18, via ESPN's Chris Forsberg:

Boston's big offseason signing has been out since Oct. 17 when he fractured his tibia and dislocated his ankle in the season opener.

Hayward's rehab was recently the subject of a featured video by The Players' Tribune:

That stirred up talk that he could find a way to return to the Celtics this season. Not wanting to fuel the speculation, Stevens quickly dismissed that notion.

"He's not playing this year," the coach said, per Forsberg. "I don't know what else to say."

It's a tough situation for Boston. When Hayward suffered the gruesome injury in his Celtics debut, it was widely viewed as a season-ending injury with zero chance of returning until 2018-19. However, as he continues to progress in rehab, it begs wondering if there is enough time for him to return this season.

The 46-20 Celtics sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. Even without Hayward, they are viewed as one of the biggest roadblocks to an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals for LeBron James. With him healthy, they might be the favorites in the East. But rushing him back and throwing him into playoff intensity likely isn't in his best interest.

For now, it seems Hayward will push himself to try to return to action this season. It will ultimately be the organization's decision, and as things stand, the team will be taking the cautious approach.