Andre the Giant HBO Documentary Trailer Shows WWE Stars Remembering Legend

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2018

FILE - In this June 26, 1976, file photo, professional wrestler Andre the Giant tosses heavyweight contender Chuck Wepner out of the ring for a third round victory in a boxer vs. wrestler match, at Shea Stadium in New York. The freak show Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are talking about probably won't happen, though stranger things have happened. (AP Photo/File)
Uncredited/Associated Press

The second trailer for HBO's upcoming documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant was officially released Friday.

As seen in the trailer, several professional wrestling and Hollywood stars offered their thoughts on the Eighth Wonder of the World:

Hulk Hogan said he was "hooked immediately" from the first time he experienced the aura of Andre the Giant.

"Nature Boy" Ric Flair added that "people would not leave him alone" due to his unique look and size.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said Andre was in pain during the final years of his life.

Additionally, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Billy Crystal were among those to discuss their memories of wrestling's great giant.

Andre the Giant will air April 10 on HBO.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report