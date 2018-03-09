Andre the Giant HBO Documentary Trailer Shows WWE Stars Remembering Legend

Uncredited/Associated Press

The second trailer for HBO's upcoming documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant was officially released Friday.

As seen in the trailer, several professional wrestling and Hollywood stars offered their thoughts on the Eighth Wonder of the World:

Hulk Hogan said he was "hooked immediately" from the first time he experienced the aura of Andre the Giant.

"Nature Boy" Ric Flair added that "people would not leave him alone" due to his unique look and size.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said Andre was in pain during the final years of his life.

Additionally, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Billy Crystal were among those to discuss their memories of wrestling's great giant.

Andre the Giant will air April 10 on HBO.