Donte Moncrief Reportedly Unlikely to Be Re-signed by Colts; Enters Free Agency

AJ Mast/Associated Press

After four years in an Indianapolis Colts uniform, Donte Moncrief will likely be wearing a different logo in 2018.

Stephen Holder of the Indy Star reported Thursday that Indianapolis is not expected to re-sign its 2014 third-round pick. Moncrief will instead get to explore the open market in free agency.

Moncrief's combination of size (6'2") and speed (4.40 40-yard dash) had the Colts intrigued. They took a flyer on the Mississippi wideout, but he never fulfilled his potential over his four-year stint in Indianapolis.

The wideout had 1,875 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns as a Colt. His 733-yard, six-touchdown performance in his second season had him on the verge of a breakout, but shoulder and ankle injuries would hamper him, causing him to miss 11 games the next two years.

In 2017, the 24-year-old had just 26 catches for 391 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. While the 15 yards per reception were a career high, the volume just wasn't there. Part of that could be Andrew Luck missing the entire season, part of it could be his own injuries.

Whatever the reason for the drop in production, Indianapolis appears to be ready to move on. Holder noted Moncrief would be interested in returning to the Colts, but it takes two sides to make a deal.