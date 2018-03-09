Crufts Dog Show Results 2018: Friday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Scottish terrier McVan's Big Bopper at Beameups took the top prize in the terrier group at Crufts 2018 on Friday.

On the second day of competition at the famed dog show, the judging also took place in the hound group.

Two-and-a-half-year-old whippet Collooney Tartan Tease took best in group to the delight of the crowd at the NEC in Birmingham, England.

Here are the full results, the remaining schedule for the rest of Crufts 2018 and viewing information:

Terrier Group

Winner: McVan's Big Bopper at Beameups (Scottish Terrier)

Reserve: Lakeridge Cahal (Irish Terrier)

Third: Original Master's Voice Lovesong (Jack Russell Terrier)

Fourth: Digelsa Declaration (Manchester Terrier)

Hound Group

Winner: Collooney Tartan Tease (Whippet)

Reserve: Alaqadar Rigoletto (Afghan Hound)

Third: Silvae Solo (Wire-haired Dachshund)

Fourth: Miranda Della Bassa Pavese (Irish Wolfhound)

Saturday, March 10

Toy and utility breeds

Sunday, March 11

Gundog breeds and Best in Show

Crufts 2018 is being broadcast in the UK on Channel 4 and More4. A live stream is also available via Crufts' official YouTube channel.

Friday Recap

A strong terrier group was whittled down to a final octet which, along with Bopper from the United States, included the Cairn, wire fox, Australian, Irish, Jack Russell, Manchester and Skye terriers.

The Scottish terrier was eventually crowned group winner, with Crufts providing the final judgement on its Twitter account:

A similarly impressive 31-strong group of hounds went under the eye of judge Albert White for the final action on Friday.

This time, the final shortlist comprised nine dogs: the Afghan hound, Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen, Basset hound, standard longhair dachshund, wire-haired dachshund, greyhound, Irish wolfhound, Pharaoh hound and whippet.

Afghan Alaqadar Rigoletto looked particularly impressive but was eventually beaten by Collooney Tartan Tease, the popular whippet.



Both Friday's winners will now be in the running for Sunday's Best in Show competition. Saturday's proceedings will see the judging take place for the toy and utility groups.