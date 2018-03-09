Richard Sherman Says Seahawks Interested in Re-Signing Him After Release

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The door may not yet be closed on Richard Sherman's time with the Seattle Seahawks.

Albert Breer of The MMQB tweeted that the cornerback reached out to him after the Seahawks reportedly released him, saying, "They wanted the financial flexibility going into free agency but expressed that they wanted me to return and will be in contact."

The comments came after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Seattle told Sherman it was releasing him Friday.

Sherman responded to the rumors and news regarding his future on Twitter on Friday, pointing out he is one of the best cornerbacks in the league:

He was a critical part of the Legion of Boom secondary and a defense that propelled Seattle into the upper echelon of the NFL in recent years. The Seahawks made the playoffs five straight seasons from 2012 through 2016, winning a Super Bowl and reaching another during that span.

However, this has already been a tumultuous offseason for the unit, and Sherman's departure is yet another step.

Schefter reported Seattle traded defensive lineman Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported the team was willing to entertain trade offers for safety Earl Thomas, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported Seattle was expected to release cornerback Jeremy Lane and safety Kam Chancellor suffered a serious neck injury during the 2017 campaign.

In a January ESPN Radio Seattle interview (h/t Tom Schad of USA Today), head coach Pete Carroll said Chancellor will "have a hard time playing football again."

Sherman himself is bouncing back from a torn Achilles, and Condotta noted the Seahawks explored trading the veteran cornerback but didn't garner much interest because of the injury and the fact he was due $11 million in salary.

Echoing Sherman's quotes, Condotta reported the Seahawks "would be open to re-signing" the cornerback but at a lower price tag than the $11 million he was owed in 2018. However, he said, "Sherman is not thought to be eager to return to Seattle at a lower salary and would rather move on with the opportunity to choose his own team as a free agent."

While there are concerns with Sherman since he will be 30 years old and coming off a serious injury in 2018, whichever team signs him will land a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection who has proved himself as one of the best defensive players of his generation.