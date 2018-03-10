NFL Rumors: Latest on Trumaine Johnson and More 2018 Free Agents

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

NFL trades have everyone buzzing as we approach the legal tampering period, which begins Monday.

Those transactions will have an effect on free-agency moves. As front office executives work the phones, talk around the league also focuses on players with expiring contracts who are set to hit the open market.

Every year, the top assets at each position generate the most interest. Typically, more than a third of the league has a shot to land coveted free agents simply because of flexible cap situations. It doesn't take a genius to figure out players performing at their peaks want equitable compensation.

Kirk Cousins will probably make the first move at quarterback, but he's not the only signal-caller set to land a huge deal. Despite the prospect of Case Keenum as a backup free-agent plan, there's one team expressing early interest in signing the 30-year-old as an offensive centerpiece.

The Los Angeles Rams' trade deals for cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib become final on the first day of the new league year, Wednesday. Which teams lead the pursuit for cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who's moving on from the NFC West champions?

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden will reportedly target another native to the area for the backfield. Who's he pushing to acquire in the coming days?

Dallas Cowboys Interested in CB Trumaine Johnson

After acquiring Peters and Talib in separate trades, the Rams will undoubtedly move on without Johnson.

Draft Analyst writer Tony Pauline has already pointed to the Raiders and San Francisco 49ers as potential landing spots for the 28-year-old, but there's another high-profile team in the mix: "The Oakland Raiders want Johnson but do not have the cap space the Niners do. I'm also told the Dallas Cowboys want to sign Johnson but, like the Raiders, their cap space is limited compared to San Francisco."

After playing consecutive years with the franchise tag, which is the average of the top five salaries at the position, Johnson may sign the best offer in pay rate. In that case, the 49ers would win the bidding war. The Dallas Cowboys have the least amount of cap space among the three clubs, at little more than $4 million, per Spotrac.

Nonetheless, as NFL trades continue to shake up rosters, all three squads have a chance to move bloated contracts in an attempt to make room for a lead cornerback.

Denver Broncos Interested in QB Case Keenum

For quarterback-needy teams, Cousins lists as Plan A, leaving Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater as consolation options for clubs that miss out on their first choice.

According to 9News reporter Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have Keenum on their radar. However, his priority number remains unclear: "...[T]he Broncos are interested in Keenum. I'm not sure he's Plan B. He might be, but from what I understand, the Broncos had not settled on Plan B as of a few days ago."

Edge-rusher Von Miller has openly tried to recruit Cousins, but there's a growing feeling the Minnesota Vikings have an inside track to sign him, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Broncos fans wouldn't take kindly to the idea of settling for Keenum, but a stout defense and playmakers at wide receiver should lead to more wins than the previous season. Executive vice president of football operations John Elway could select guard Quenton Nelson or tackle Mike McGlinchey to shore up the offensive line in April's draft.

The defense lost Talib in a trade deal, but Bradley Roby will slip into his spot opposite Chris Harris Jr. Collectively, the Broncos have the draft capital and pieces in place to contend in the AFC West with their backup plan at quarterback.

Oakland Raiders Set to Make 'Strong Push' for RB Doug Martin

Since Gruden returned to the scene in January, we haven't heard much about the Raiders' offseason plans. But NFL Media's Ian Rapoport tweeted a small nugget Friday:

Running backs Doug Martin and Marshawn Lynch would join forces as a duo of Oakland, California, natives in the backfield. However, interest in the Muscle Hamster suggests possible changes on the depth chart, with DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard listed behind Beast Mode.

Martin comes off a career-low 406 rushing yards in 11 appearances during the 2017 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He only averaged 2.9 yards per carry and missed three games to start the season because of a performance-enhancing drugs violation for Adderall, per Rapoport.

That suspension and injuries have limited Martin to 19 games over the past two seasons, but he's looking forward to a fresh start in 2018. The opportunity to don silver and black in his hometown could motivate him further during a potential bounce-back year.