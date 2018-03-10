2018 NFL Free Agency: Rumors and Predictions for Top Players Set to Hit Market

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Every year there are those few big-name players set to hit the NFL free-agent market who could absolutely rock the trajectory of a team.

Whether it's an elite cornerback, a top-tier guard or even an above-average quarterback, these signings change the way teams approach the entire offseason.

Addressing needs in free agency prior to the draft also allows for teams to draft the best player(s) available, as opposed to drafting for need.

In general, when you draft solely on need, it could end poorly.

That's why free agency should be a focal point of a franchise's offseason—you kind of know what you're going to get with these players.

Here, we'll examine three of the biggest names set to—or will potentially—hit the market.

Where will they end up?

Cousins to Vikings?

Despite taking to Twitter asking fans for suggestions as to where he should play in 2018, Cousins may already have his mind made up.

According to Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst, Cousins taking his talent to the Minnesota Vikings is said to be a "done deal."

Whether this rumor is true or not, this makes the most sense.

Sure, Cousins could get a Brinks truck full of money from the New York Jets, but the Vikings can still offer Cousins a sizable sum as well as a competent team to compete with.

Going from Case Keenum to Kirk Cousins will boost the Vikings' chances of achieving Super Bowl success in 2018.

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings

Richard Sherman Visiting 49ers

After being released by the Seattle Seahawks, cornerback Richard Sherman may still have an opportunity to face off against his old team twice in 2018.

According to Adam Schefter, Sherman is set to visit with the division rival San Francisco 49ers.

Schefter also points out that if the 49ers like where the progress of Sherman's injuries are, and if both sides are "pleased with the meeting," they will try to get a contract done.

Sherman ruptured his right Achilles in 2017 and also had a minor surgery on his left one to clean it up.

Earlier this week, Sherman took to the airwaves saying that he wanted to "go to a contender" on Seattle's KIRO 97.3 FM (h/t Brady Henderson of ESPN.com).



While the 49ers have no track record of being a contender, they're shaping up to be one with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. Adding Sherman would make them even more of a contender.



The 49ers are a strong possibility, especially with north of $70 million in cap space to play with, according to Over the Cap.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles

Dolphins to Cut Suh?

Set to represent a cap number of $26.1 million in 2018, the Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh's relationship could be coming to a close.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Dolphins are "discussing" whether or not to cut Suh.

On the field, Suh is still a fantastic defensive tackle. He's one of the best run defenders in the game, but overall, he's just one of the best defensive tackles in football.

With that said, his cap number does handicap a team—any team.

Of course, at signing, Suh was fully guaranteed nearly $60 million of his six-year, $114.38 million contract, so it's not like he's not getting paid.

On the open market, Suh would be a hot commodity. Any team with a large enough amount of cap space and a need inside the interior of the defensive line would vie for his services.

The Dolphins are a team that's kind of in the middle of the road in terms of competing in 2018, so cutting Suh wouldn't be the wildest thing to do.

My guess? Suh is out of Miami.

Prediction: Tennessee Titans