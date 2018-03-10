NFL Free Agents 2018: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Market's Top Names

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

With the NFL Scouting Combine coming to a close, you probably thought the offseason would simmer down for a little while, huh?

You were wrong.

Before you know it, NFL free agency will be in full force, with millions upon millions of dollars exchanging hands.

This is the time before the draft for teams to bulk up their rosters. With this, teams will also alter their respective draft strategies.

For example, the Cleveland Browns have traded for quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the No. 65 selection in the upcoming draft, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport (h/t Around then NFL's Chris Wesseling).

Instead of drafting an immediate starter, the Browns can maybe afford to take a gamble on a project player in former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

Let's take a look at three more players who are among the top names set to hit the market.

The Mo Wilkerson Free-Agent Tour Continues

After being released by the New York Jets in February, defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson has made two stops on his free-agency tour.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wilkerson left his meeting with the Green Bay Packers without a contract and is headed to meet with the New Orleans Saints.

To compete in the NFC, a strong defensive unit is going to be needed. As we have seen already this offseason, two playoff teams from last season in the Los Angeles Rams and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have upgraded their defenses, and the Saints could be next.

Wilkerson's addition to a defensive line alongside Sheldon Rankins and Cameron Jordan would cause opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks their fair share of problems, assuming the former Jet remains productive.

The Saints should lock him down.

Prediction: New Orleans Saints

Colts to Part Ways With Moncrief?

At just 24, wide receiver Donte Moncrief could be on the open market this offseason.

According to Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts and Moncrief are expected to part ways.

Over his career, Moncrief has been hit with his fair share of injuries, but he's also had to deal with Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's ailments, which have also stunted his production.

Athletically, Moncrief is one of the premier players in the league. According to Player Profiler, he's considered to be a "phenom" based on the site's "breakout age" metric.

Moncrief still has some gas in the tank and should come fairly cheap on the open market if a team is willing to look past his health concerns.

Prediction: Baltimore Ravens

Jonathan Stewart-Seattle Seahawks Collision Course?

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, former Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart was set to meet with the Seattle Seahawks recently.

As the Seahawks continue to purge their team of some key players, it's clear they are set for something resembling a rebuild.

Running back production has been hard to come by in Seattle since the Marshawn Lynch's heyday, so perhaps the Seahawks are looking at a trio of C.J. Prosise, Chris Carson (when he returns from injury) and Stewart.

One thing is for sure: Stewart is far from a lead back, but he offers a lot of upside in pass protection.

He would be perfect for a team with young running backs to help them develop and to also help on passing downs.

If Stewart lands in Seattle, this more than likely would spell the end for Eddie Lacy and/or Mike Davis.

Prediction: Detroit Lions