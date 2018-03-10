2018 NFL Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Big-Ticket Names on Market

Tim Warner/Getty Images

NFL free agency is on the horizon.

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the rear-view, it's time to turn our focus back to the guys who are already in the league and seeking to get paid the big bucks.

We've seen more trades than usual in the league this offseason, so expect that to impact free-agency decisions.

Below, we'll look at three of the many big names set to hit or potentially hit the market and offer up predictions as to where they could land.

Cardinals to Cut Tyrann Mathieu?

While it is far from set in stone, Mathieu could be headed out of Arizona.

According to Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com, Mathieu confirmed to NFL Network that the Cardinals have asked him to take a pay cut.

So, unless Mathieu agrees, the writing could be on the walls here.

The Cardinals are in a bit of a transition period and don't even have their starting quarterback for 2018.

Mathieu may only have a base salary of just over $5.7 million in 2018, he also counts for $14.1 million against the cap, according to Over the Cap.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Mathieu has a contract that would pay him the following, pertaining to 2018:

"4. Salary of $5.75 million in 2018, not guaranteed at signing for injury or otherwise. On the first day of the 2018 league year, it becomes fully guaranteed.

"5. Roster bonus of $5 million due on the third day of the 2018 league year.

"6. Salary of $10.75 million in 2019, $8 million of which becomes fully guaranteed on the first day of the 2018 league year."

In essence, the Cardinals would be on the hook for $18.75 million should Mathieu be on the team three days into the new league year.

Mathieu could restructure, as that price tag doesn't necessarily match up with his 2017 play.

Perhaps a move back to safety would benefit Mathieu, though he is a serviceable corner—just not a near $19 million corner.

Expect Mathieu to hit the market.

Prediction: New England Patriots

New York Jets Express Interest in Impending Free Agent CB Butler

Could the former Super Bowl darling Malcolm Butler leave New England just to stay in the division?

Well, it appears the Jets are at least interested, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

With fellow cornerback Morris Claiborne set to hit the open market, the Jets will look for another defensive back to cover opposite Buster Skrine.

If there's one thing we know about the Jets this offseason it's that they have a ton of cap space, so Butler's wallet could benefit from inking a deal with the Jets.

However, there could be a handful of teams vying for Butler's services, so once again it will come down to if the Jets can offer enough cash to lure Butler away from a potentially more enticing situation to compete.

Prediction: Green Bay Packers

Doug Martin Headed to Oakland?

After six seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running back Doug Martin is looking for a new home.

One potential team could be the Oakland Raiders with new head coach Jon Gruden.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Gruden recently met with Martin face-to-face and "came away impressed with him as a person."

The Raiders do have running backs Marshawn Lynch, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Elijah Hood, but it looks like Gruden wants to add another back to go with Lynch.

However, it makes one wonder what Lynch's role with the team would be should they land Martin.

A tandem of Lynch and Martin could be interesting but also has plenty of potential to flop.

Prediction: Oakland Raiders