NFL Free Agents 2018: Top Rumors and Predictions for Best Names on the Market

The NFL Scouting Combine and NFL free agency go hand-in-hand.

For the coaching staffs, going to the combine helps them get a better feel for a prospect. But the other thing it does is help them realize what they should address in free agency immediately prior to the draft.

While a concern for a team might be a pass-rusher, maybe a guy they had their eye on at the combine didn't shine the way they had hoped. Therefore, they'll look to address it in free agency and perhaps go in another direction at the draft.

Seahawks Release Legion of Boom Captain in CB Richard Sherman

Who would have thought we'd ever see the day?

The Seattle Seahawks have released cornerback Richard Sherman.

The move comes in the wake of Sherman receiving two Achilles operations—one to clean up his left and one to repair his right—following an injury suffered in 2017.

But for those that think he might be slowing down, Sherman took to Twitter to offer up a rebuttal, citing statistics such as interceptions, passes defended, passer rating allowed in coverage and more.

Appearing on Seattle's KIRO 97.3 FM (h/t ESPN.com) on Friday, Sherman said he wants to "go to a contender."

However, Sherman has also said that he'll be in contact with the Seahawks throughout this process, too, according to Albert Breer of MMQB.

At age 30 and coming off an Achilles injury, many would speculate Sherman could be walking a tightrope here for 2018, but he's still one of the better cornerbacks in the league.

Elite like he was a few years ago? Maybe not, especially following an Achilles injury, but still one of the better ones.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles

Ebron Era in Detroit Coming to a Close?

Drafted with the No. 10 overall pick in 2014, it appears tight end Eric Ebron's time with the Detroit Lions could be coming to a close.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Lions met with Ebron to discuss his future and are open to dealing the North Carolina product.

During his career, Ebron has struggled with his hands and catching the football.

It's best for both sides to move on and for Ebron to join a team that would be more willing to give him chances in the passing game.

Prediction: New Orleans Saints

Legion of Boom Continues to Unravel as Seahawks Release CB Lane

Back in 2012, the Seattle Seahawks secondary, also known as the Legion of Boom, was one of the most defensive units in all of football.

Now the era is over.

The Seahawks weren't done when they cut Sherman, as the team also released fellow cornerback Jeremy Lane.

Lane hasn't been the same player since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl XLIX.

During the 2017 season, the Seahawks tried to include Lane in the trade bringing left tackle Duane Brown from the Houston Texans, but following a failed physical, Lane stayed in Seattle, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Lane should get a shot with a team that is starving for cornerback production.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers