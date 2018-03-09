PSG Transfer News: Guillem Balague Fuels Neymar Rumours, Says Player Wants Exit

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has said Neymar is ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain after deciding he wants to play for a more "competitive" team.

The latest reports are sure to send shockwaves through the core of the runaway Ligue 1 leaders, but Balague said the French giants will not sell willingly.

In a column for Sky Sports, Balague added:

"We're going to hear in the next few months, even next season, indicating Neymar wants to leave PSG, from different angles.

"I believe it comes from the same source—his entourage. I think he's realised PSG isn't the place for him, I think he wants to look for a more competitive place to play."

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

According to AS (h/t Balague), Real Madrid are interested in bringing the player back to La Liga, but a huge fee of €400 million (£355.5 million) could be the asking price.

Balague continued: "Madrid want him, of course, he wants to go, but PSG don't want to let him go. That's the gist of it."

The Brazil international's potential transfer would conclude a bizarre period for the player, who appeared hugely motivated to leave Barcelona when PSG came knocking at his door.

Real are in transition after a poor season in Spain, and Neymar would be the perfect superstar name to add to their stellar squad.

Here is the forward in action:

Mundo Deportivo's Fernando Polo and Roger Torello (h/t Max Winters of MailOnline) reported Neymar has spoken to former club Barca and wants to leave France due to the poor standard of football in Ligue 1. The attacker would reportedly welcome a swift return to the Camp Nou.

Per John Hutchinson of The Sun, Neymar has undergone surgery after fracturing his foot for PSG, and it's unknown when he will return to training.

Neymar is in a race against the clock to be ready to play for Brazil at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and he will have plenty of time to consider his future in Paris as he works his way back to full health.

It seems unbelievable Neymar was unaware of the inferior standard of domestic French football before agreeing to join PSG.

As the Parisians prepare to win the league, it appears they could soon lose their jewel in the crown.