Predicting Every NFL Team's 2018 Breakout Player

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

A breakout season can come in a few forms for budding NFL stars. But the end result is always the same: a dramatic jump in production.

First there's the young player who showed brief flashes of his ability in 2017, and can now turn that into sustained success. Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku fits that description, as does Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

There's also the sophomore who was already wildly successful in his first year. So successful that you may have mistaken that season for his breakout. But no, someone like Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is capable of even more at just 23 years old.

Finally, the classic injury rebound applies to many on the list that follows, as many potential stars shined in 2017 before the brutal nature of football struck. The Colts' Malik Hooker leads that group, with the Redskins' Jonathan Allen a close second.

Let's take a trip around the league and highlight every team's potential breakout player in 2018, starting with the man who will step into Tyrann Mathieu's shoes in the desert.