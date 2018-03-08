Jose Bautista Mulling Free-Agent Options, Not Considering Retirement

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Jose Bautista was among MLB's unsigned free agents at spring training's start, but even as he begins March without a job, he is not giving thought to retirement.

"Right now I'm just considering my options, and it depends on two criteria," Bautista told Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan. "That's winning and making sure that my family's in a good situation."

Per Passan, the six-time All-Star has received guaranteed major league offers and is weighing his options.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported earlier Thursday that the Toronto Blue Jays slugger's offers have been so underwhelming that he is considering calling it a career.

In 2017, Bautista had his worst season since before he was an established star. He hit .203 with 23 home runs, 84 walks, 27 doubles and 65 RBI in 157 games. It also marked Bautista's first season without fellow slugger Edwin Encarnacion—who signed with the Cleveland Indians—since 2009.

Bautista bounced around during his career's early years, being a part of four different organizations before finding a home in Toronto.

Something clicked for him in 2010, as he came out of nowhere to hit 54 home runs and drive in 124. Over a six-year span from 2010 to 2015, he averaged 38 home runs and made the All-Star team in each of those seasons.

Bautista's power surge made the five-year, $65 million extension he signed in 2011 look like an absolute bargain for the club. As a result, the outfielder was not interested in giving Toronto a hometown discount on his next contract. He signed a deal last offseason that only guaranteed him one year and $18 million. Now, he finds himself pondering his options.

Even with a dramatic drop in batting average the past few seasons, the 37-year-old could still provide a team with power and can draw walks.