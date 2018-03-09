Anthony Davis Won't Play vs. Wizards After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 06: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 6, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
Robert Laberge/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that power forward Anthony Davis won't be in uniform Friday night against the Washington Wizards after he was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle.

Davis has battled several small injuries this season, but they haven't caused him to miss big swaths of playing time. He's appeared in 58 of the Pelicans' 64 games to date. 

The five-time All-Star is averaging 28.1 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 2.3 assists and 11.1 rebounds in 2017-18.

Given it already lost All-Star DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) for the season back in January, New Orleans can't afford to have Davis sidelined much longer.

Behind the Brow's MVP-level performance, the Pelicans have ripped off a 10-game winning streak to put themselves right in the middle of the playoff race.

They'll look for win No. 11 without him Friday night in the Big Easy. 

