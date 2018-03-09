Anthony Davis Won't Play vs. Wizards After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that power forward Anthony Davis won't be in uniform Friday night against the Washington Wizards after he was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle.

Davis has battled several small injuries this season, but they haven't caused him to miss big swaths of playing time. He's appeared in 58 of the Pelicans' 64 games to date.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 28.1 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 2.3 assists and 11.1 rebounds in 2017-18.

Given it already lost All-Star DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) for the season back in January, New Orleans can't afford to have Davis sidelined much longer.

Behind the Brow's MVP-level performance, the Pelicans have ripped off a 10-game winning streak to put themselves right in the middle of the playoff race.

They'll look for win No. 11 without him Friday night in the Big Easy.