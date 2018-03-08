Jalen Hurts Wears Auburn Jersey to Honor Iron Bowl Bet with Charles Barkley

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2018

Alabama's Jalen Hurts looks up during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/Associated Press

Look away, Alabama fans. Seeing Jalen Hurts in an Auburn uniform may make you sick to your stomach.

On Thursday, the Crimson Tide posted a video of their sophomore quarterback wearing Tigers colors:

No, that's not his way of announcing he's transferring to Alabama's archrival. He was just paying off an Iron Bowl bet with Auburn legend Charles Barkley

Hurts made sure to have the last laugh, however. A not-so-subtle tribute to Alabama's latest championship and a "Roll Tide!" should make the video a little easier to watch for Nick Saban and Crimson Tide fans.

