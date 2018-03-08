Jalen Hurts Wears Auburn Jersey to Honor Iron Bowl Bet with Charles Barkley

Jalen Hurts Wears Auburn Jersey to Honor Iron Bowl Bet with Charles BarkleyMarch 9, 2018
David Goldman/Associated Press
Look away, Alabama fans. Seeing Jalen Hurts in an Auburn uniform may make you sick to your stomach.
On Thursday, the Crimson Tide posted a video of their sophomore quarterback wearing Tigers colors:
Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL
Sir Charles, paid in full! @JalenHurts is a man of his word! #RollTide #OutworkYesterday https://t.co/3CwgEAfznN2018-3-8 20:46:15
No, that's not his way of announcing he's transferring to Alabama's archrival. He was just paying off an Iron Bowl bet with Auburn legend Charles Barkley.
Hurts made sure to have the last laugh, however. A not-so-subtle tribute to Alabama's latest championship and a "Roll Tide!" should make the video a little easier to watch for Nick Saban and Crimson Tide fans.
