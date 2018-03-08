Mike Moustakas Re-Signs with Kansas City Royals

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2018

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 20: Mike Moustakas #8 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates after hitting a solo home run setting the club record with 37 in the sixth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 20, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals free-agent third baseman Mike Moustakas agreed to a one-year contract with a mutual option in the second year, Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported.

According to Passan, Moustakas will make $6.5 million guaranteed and could earn up to $22.7 million over the life of the deal.

Moustakas has spent his entire career with the Royals, who selected him second overall in the 2007 draft.

The 29-year-old remains unsigned despite being a two-time All-Star who had career highs in home runs (38), RBI (85) and slugging percentage (.521) in 2017.

Moustakas' problem is that he hit the free-agent market at a time when power hitters aren't all that valued. Logan Morrison had nearly identical numbers (38 homers, 85 RBI and a .516 slugging percentage), and he received $5.5 million in 2018 from the Minnesota Twins with an $8 million vesting option in 2019.

When the league is setting a record for the number of home runs, hitting 30-plus homers isn't as impressive as it would've been in another season.

Further turning off any potential suitors, a team would forfeit a draft pick by signing Moustakas since he turned down Kansas City's qualifying offer. A general manager would have to factor that into the cost of a multiyear contract.

Moustakas agreeing to a one-year deal with the Royals could benefit everybody involved. Kansas City would get to keep a fan favorite after losing Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer, and Moustakas would be able to test his value again next offseason if he has a big 2018.

