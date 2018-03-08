Winners and Losers of Broncos-Rams Trade Involving Star CB Aqib Talib

0 of 5

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams are getting better by the day, while the majority of NFL teams are waiting until the start of free agency to even take their first steps toward contention during the 2018 campaign.

General manager Les Snead agreed to a deal Thursday with the Denver Broncos to acquire five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib for a fifth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal won't be finalized until the start of the new league year on March 14.

The Rams front office is taking advantage of an inefficient veteran trade market in an attempt to usurp the Philadelphia Eagles' throne as the NFC's best squad and reigning Super Bowl champions. The latest move comes less than two weeks after the Rams agreed to another deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to obtain fellow cornerback Marcus Peters.

The reshaping of Los Angeles' defense is nearly complete with an overhauled secondary and both Robert Quinn and Alec Ogletree sent packing in recent days.

Snead dumped bloated contracts and unreliable performers in favor of those who are better fits in the team's defensive scheme, while saving the organization money and improving the overall talent.

The 32-year-old Talib is a combustible personality on the downside of his career. Even so, he makes the Rams better in the short term, while the Broncos' vaunted secondary took a hit and won't be improved without him in the lineup this fall.