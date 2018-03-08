Bulls Lead NBA in Attendance Despite Massive Rebuilding Effort

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls may have a 22-42 record, but they're still drawing serious crowds at United Center.

According to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson, the Bulls lead all NBA teams with an average home attendance of 20,679 fans, which represents 98.9 percent of the building's capacity.

If the Bulls continue to occupy the No. 1 spot through mid-April, they will lead the league in attendance for the ninth straight season.

Outside of the Windy City, ESPN's attendance data shows the Cleveland Cavaliers rank No. 2 with an average home attendance of 20,562, which equates to a sellout every night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Rounding out the top five are the Philadelphia 76ers (20,549), Toronto Raptors (19,827) and Dallas Mavericks (19,757).

Not surprisingly, the Golden State Warriors—who are selling out every home game at the smaller 19,596-seat Oracle Arena—are the top road draw the NBA has to offer.