Bulls Lead NBA in Attendance Despite Massive Rebuilding Effort

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 15: A Chicago Bulls logo is seen on the floor before a game between the Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at the United Center on February 15, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Bobcats 106-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls may have a 22-42 record, but they're still drawing serious crowds at United Center. 

According to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson, the Bulls lead all NBA teams with an average home attendance of 20,679 fans, which represents 98.9 percent of the building's capacity. 

If the Bulls continue to occupy the No. 1 spot through mid-April, they will lead the league in attendance for the ninth straight season. 

Outside of the Windy City, ESPN's attendance data shows the Cleveland Cavaliers rank No. 2 with an average home attendance of 20,562, which equates to a sellout every night at Quicken Loans Arena. 

Rounding out the top five are the Philadelphia 76ers (20,549), Toronto Raptors (19,827) and Dallas Mavericks (19,757). 

Not surprisingly, the Golden State Warriors—who are selling out every home game at the smaller 19,596-seat Oracle Arena—are the top road draw the NBA has to offer. 

