Stedman Bailey Takes Part in Pro Day 2 Years After Shooting; Seeking NFL Return

Former NFL wide receiver Stedman Bailey participated at Marshall's Pro Day on Wednesday, as noted by Grant Traylor of the Herald-Dispatch. This comes after he was shot in the head twice in November 2015 and told his playing career was likely over. 

"I don't think the Mountaineers would be happy to see this, but at the same time, those guys and everybody back in Morgantown knows what kind of mission I'm on," Bailey, a former wideout for West Virginia and the St. Louis Rams, said of working out at Marshall. "This is the first opportunity for me to show scouts what I've got and how I'm feeling. I don’t care about the colors. I'm just here to capitalize on the opportunity."

             

