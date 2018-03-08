Richard Sherman Rumors: Seahawks 'Likely' to Release CB Before Free Agency

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

As the Legion of Boom era in Seattle appears to be coming to an end, cornerback Richard Sherman could soon find himself on the open market.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seattle Seahawks are "likely" to release the four-time Pro Bowler by the end of the week.

The team has reportedly explored his trade market but has not found a match, as he is coming off an Achilles injury and is due $11 million in 2018. Considering the Seahawks are looking to part ways, there's no need for anyone to give up assets if he is likely to be a free agent soon.

In 2017, Sherman had 35 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defended in nine games. He missed the final seven weeks due to injury.

Seattle is wasting no time in making moves this offseason. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team agreed to trade three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, it appears Sherman is the next to go.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Sherman recently began saying goodbye to his teammates. Several Seahawks appeared to confirm that report on social media:

This isn't the first time the outspoken corner's future in Seattle has come into question. Last offseason, the Seahawks star was the subject of trade talks.

Condotta noted Seattle would be interested in bringing Sherman back at a lower salary. However, if released, the 29-year-old defensive back will be able to try to maximize his value or sign with a team he believes can win the Super Bowl. Or maybe both.

The relationship may not have ended the way both sides had hoped, but if Sherman is indeed released this week, the team is at least giving him the opportunity to gauge the market before free agency begins.