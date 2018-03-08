Abbey Laith Reportedly Released from WWE NXT Contract

Joseph Zucker
March 8, 2018

Abbey Laith has been released from her NXT contract by WWE, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Thursday.

Laith appeared to allude to her departure when she shared a quote from the film Rocky Balboa on Twitter:

The 27-year-old competed in the Mae Young Classic in 2017 and advanced to the quarterfinals, where she lost to Mercedes Martinez.

Laith, whose real name is Kimberly Frankele and also wrestled as Kimber Lee, officially joined the WWE Performance Center in January 2017. According to the Internet Wrestling Database, her first NXT match was Jan. 14, 2017, when she teamed with Dori Prange in a losing effort to Aliyah and Liv Morgan.

Her NXT TV debut as Abbey Laith came Oct. 25, when she was in a Battle Royal to determine who would have a shot at the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: WarGames last November.

That was her only televised match with NXT, and her last NXT bout was against Vanessa Borne at a March 2 event in Gainesville, Florida.

