Ezekiel Elliott Thanks Jerry Jones on Twitter, Says He's Moving on to '18 Season

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott lost his appeals last year while fighting his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations, but the running back appreciates the way Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones supported him.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Jones reimbursed the NFL for more than $2 million in legal fees stemming from Elliott's suspension case and commissioner Roger Goodell's contract-extension talks. Knowing how much the owner went to bat for him, Zeke tweeted appreciation for Jones on Thursday:

Jones went on the record multiple times throughout the legal battle to criticize the suspension, saying there was "no evidence" of domestic violence by the second-year back.

As the Cowboys owner supported him every step of the way, Elliott exhausted virtually every option possible. He had small victories at different stages that allowed him to play temporarily, but in the end, he lost the case and had to sit out for six weeks.

After Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott led Dallas to a 13-3 record and an NFC East title as rookies in 2016, the looming suspension hovered over the team in 2017. The Cowboys were able to hang in playoff contention for most of the season, but a 9-7 record was not good enough to qualify for the postseason.

The reimbursement effectively puts an end to the case, as Zeke and the Cowboys will turn their focus to the 2018 season.