J.J. Watt Shares Instagram Video Running Sprints Alongside Deshaun Watson

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has provided an update on the recovery of he and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The defensive lineman shared a video Thursday on Instagram that shows him and Watson as they run at the team's practice facility:

Watt suffered a season-ending tibial plateau fracture in Houston's Week 5 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. Less than a month later, Watson suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice.

Prior to Watson's injury, the Texans were 3-4 with a realistic shot of reaching the NFL playoffs. Without Watson, Houston lost eight of its final nine games and tied for last place in the AFC South.

The health of both Watt and Watson will be critical for the Texans to get back to the postseason.