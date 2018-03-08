Lakers News: Isaiah Thomas Switches to Jersey No. 3

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 5: Isaiah Thomas #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 5, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday that Isaiah Thomas will be switching from the No. 7 jersey to No. 3.

Thomas also wore No. 3 with the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers. The uniform became available after the Lakers released Corey Brewer on Feb. 28.

According to Basketball Reference, Thomas will be the 13th player to wear No. 3 in Los Angeles, joining Lakers luminaries Devean George, Shammond Williams, Trevor Ariza and Sedale Threatt.

Thomas landed in Los Angeles as the Cleveland Cavaliers cleaned house Feb. 8 before the NBA trade deadline expired. He's the second player who was part of those deals to swap uniform numbers shortly after switching teams.

Larry Nance Jr. originally wore No. 24 with the Cavs but changed to No. 22, which was the number his father had retired by the team.   

