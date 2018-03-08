Lakers News: Isaiah Thomas Switches to Jersey No. 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday that Isaiah Thomas will be switching from the No. 7 jersey to No. 3.

Thomas also wore No. 3 with the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers. The uniform became available after the Lakers released Corey Brewer on Feb. 28.

According to Basketball Reference, Thomas will be the 13th player to wear No. 3 in Los Angeles, joining Lakers luminaries Devean George, Shammond Williams, Trevor Ariza and Sedale Threatt.

Thomas landed in Los Angeles as the Cleveland Cavaliers cleaned house Feb. 8 before the NBA trade deadline expired. He's the second player who was part of those deals to swap uniform numbers shortly after switching teams.

Larry Nance Jr. originally wore No. 24 with the Cavs but changed to No. 22, which was the number his father had retired by the team.