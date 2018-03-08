Marquise Goodwin, 49ers Agree to 3-Year, $20.3M Contract Extension

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A year ago, the San Francisco 49ers inked Marquise Goodwin to a two-year, $6 million contract in one of the league's best bargain free-agent deals.

One breakout season later, Goodwin is here to stay in San Francisco. The 49ers announced on Thursday they have agreed to terms with their leading receiver on a three-year contract extension.

The deal is worth $20.3 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Goodwin, 27, recorded 56 receptions for 962 yards and two touchdowns last season. Much of that production came after the 49ers traded for Jimmy Garoppolo, himself the recipient of a five-year deal with the 49ers this offseason.

"From the minute Marquise joined our team, he has shown us everything we want to see in a 49er," general manager John Lynch said in a statement. "He leads by example with a tremendous work ethic, a trait that helped him expand his repertoire as a football player and post his most successful season as a pro last year. Marquise earned this extension by coming in every day focused on doing his job and, as a result, he made himself and his teammates better."

Goodwin spent his first four NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills, where he struggled to make an impact. However, Garoppolo instantly found him to be his favorite target, and Goodwin made plays out wide and in the slot. He also emerged as a locker room leader, winning the 49ers' Ed Block Courage Award.

If Goodwin is able to keep up even his 2017 level of production, this deal should be a bargain for the 49ers. Second receivers and even some slot guys are beginning to approach $10 million per season; accounting for the year already left on his contract, Goodwin won't even make $6 million per year over the next four seasons on average.

That's still a major improvement for Goodwin from where he was a year ago, barely hanging on to his NFL future.