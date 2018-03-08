Bayern Munich Transfer News: Jupp Heynckes Discusses Malcom Rumours

NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has said his club are interested in Bordeaux winger Malcom who is expected to leave the French side in the summer.

Heynckes told Sport Bild (h/t James Benge at the Evening Standard):

"He's certainly in the focus of our scouting department, like many other players as well. [Sporting director] Hasan Salihamidzic has very clear ideas and is driving forward the plans for next season. He knows exactly who is in our sights and which players he would like to have. He has high quality players in mind."

Malcom has already signalled his intention to quit the Ligue 1 side, per Simon Collings at Hayters:

Bordeaux manager Gus Poyet has said he expects the Brazilian to leave soon, per Goal:

The 21-year-old is having a fine season and has eight goals and six assists in Ligue 1. He is a pacy right winger, who loves to cut inside and go for goal. Scouted Football showed his ability to score from range:

The Brazilian's pace and creativity have attracted interest from around Europe, but he can still be inconsistent which is to be expected for a player of his age.

Arsenal had a €42 million (£37.5 million) bid for Malcom rejected in January, according to Bild (h/t Charles Watt at Football.London). Tottenham Hotspur will make an approach for the Brazilian in the summer, according to Le 10 Sport (h/t TalkSport).

However, Bayern have already met with Malcom and have agreed a deal with the player, as shown by Selecao Brasileira:

The German giants need to add some youth in wide positions as Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are both 34 and heading towards the end of their careers. Goal's Ronan Murphy said that the duo could help Malcom if he decides to make the move to the Allianz Arena:

It seems certain that Malcom will depart Bordeaux this summer and he looks to have plenty of options. Bayern will surely prove a tempting destination, particularly as there appears to be a real chance of first-team football.