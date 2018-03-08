Tom Brady Raises $7.5 Million for Cancer Research by Shaving His Head

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2018

New England Patriots' Tom Brady walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got his head shaved Thursday as part of a $7.5 million event to benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.  

TMZ Sports reported details of the event, which also included Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker getting his head shaved to help the cause.

WCVB Channel 5 in Boston provided video of the occasion:

"You know what's going through my mind as I'm sitting there next to Tom Brady? There is not one person paying attention to me because Tom Brady is getting his head shaved," Baker said, per WHDH.

It's a cause close to Brady's heart. His mom, Galynn, was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2016. After receiving treatment, she remained cancer-free following her latest scan.

