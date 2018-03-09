Indian Wells Tennis 2018: Thursday Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Indian Wells Tennis 2018: Thursday Scores, Results, Updated ScheduleMarch 9, 2018
Although early rounds rarely feature heavyweight matchups, the first round at the 2018 BNP Paribas Open provided plenty of intrigue.
All eyes were on Stadium 1 on Thursday, as both Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka made their much-anticipated returns to the tour. While Azarenka played in WTA tournaments last summer, most notably the 2017 Wimbledon, this marks Williams' first WTA tournament since she gave birth to her first child late last year.
BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN
She's back #BNPPO18 https://t.co/40YthePqsJ2018-3-9 04:11:06
It was just two years ago that the two stars met in the finals here, with Azarenka winning in straight sets.
Of course, they weren't the only two players on the courts. Continue below to get a recap of Thursday's action and a glimpse at what's in store for Friday. All bracket information is courtesy of the tournament's official website.
Brackets
Thursday's Scores
Men's Singles
Taylor Fritz def. Reilly Opelka (4-6, 7-6 [8-6], 6-4)
Daniil Medvedev def. Steve Johnson (7-6 [7-0], 6-4)
Borna Coric def. Donald Young (6-0, 6-2)
Horacio Zeballos def. Yuichi Sugita (6-7 [5-7], 6-4, 7-6)
Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Radu Albot (7-6 [7-2], 6-2)
Fernando Verdasco def. Guido Pella (6-2, 1-6, 6-2)
Maximilian Marterer def. Ivo Karlovic (6-7 [13-15], 7-6 [7-4], 6-3)
Jeremy Chardy def. Julien Benneteau (6-4, 7-6 [11-9])
Dusan Lajovic def. Lukas Lacko (6-4, 6-4)
Federico Delbonis def. Ryan Harrison (6-2, 4-6, 7-5)
Denis Shapovalov def. Ricardas Berankis (6-3, 6-4)
Mitchell Krueger def. Benoit Paire (6-4, 1-6, 6-4)
Peter Polansky def. Marius Copil (7-6 [7-3], 6-7 [5-7], 7-6 [14-12])
Jared Donaldson def. Evan King (6-1, 4-6, 6-4)
Nicolas Kicker def. Jiri Vesely (7-5, 6-3)
Evgeny Donskoy def. Karen Khachanov (6-3, 1-6, 7-6 [7-5])
Women's Singles
Serena Williams def. Zarina Diyas (7-5, 6-3)
Catherine Bellis def. Sara Sorribes Tormo (6-0, 6-3)
Danielle Collins def. Taylor Townsend (2-6, 6-4, 6-3)
Natalia Vikhlyantseva def. Vera Zvonareva (6-3, 6-2)
Katerina Siniakova def. Christina Mchale (3-6, 6-2, 7-6 [7-6])
Monica Puig, Beatriz Haddad Maia (6-3, 7-6 [7-3])
Ekaterina Makarova def. Kirsten Flipkens (6-2, 6-4)
Lara Arruabarrena def. Lesia Tsurenko (3-6, 6-3, 6-4)
Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. Magda Linette (5-7, 7-6 [7-2], 7-6 [7-4])
Sorana Cirstea def. Monica Niculescu (6-2, 6-3)
Mona Barthel def. Veronica Cepede Royg (6-2, 6-1)
Sofya Zhuk def. Alize Cornet (7-5, 6-4)
Jennifer Brady def. Mihaela Buzarnescu (3-6, 6-4, 6-2)
Yanina Wickmayer def. Kayla Day (6-3, 6-2)
Su-Wei Hsieh def. Carina Witthoeft (5-4, retired)
Victoria Azarenka def. Heather Watson (6-4, 6-2)
Notable Match
Serena Williams def. Zarina Diyas (7-5, 6-3)
While Williams had previously made her way back onto the court, this marks her official WTA return.
The 36-year-old superstar took on seventh-ranked Jelena Ostapenko in an exhibition back in December, a match she lost. Serena also teamed up with her sister, Venus, for a Fed Cup match in February before taking part in the Tie Break Tens event at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.
All of that led to a successful return to the tour.
BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN
A fresh start for Serena Williams. #BNPPO18 https://t.co/yQd9UMUari2018-3-9 04:18:34
BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN
404 days later, she's back. Serena Williams returns to the #BNPPO18, her first event since the 2017 Australian Open https://t.co/8oPqrFTni12018-3-9 03:56:38
By no means was the former World No. 1 on top of her game—although after being away from the tour for so long, it would have been unfair to expect her to be. Her first set back wasn't easy, as she committed two double-faults and 17 unforced errors. But in the end, she battled her way to a first-set victory.
BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN
Set, Serena ⚡️ Williams takes the first 7-5 over Diyas in 47 minutes. She's a set away from the #BNPPO18 2R https://t.co/c84UBTyZ5w2018-3-9 04:57:02
She also showed she still has no trouble moving around the court, for those curious:
WTA @WTA
.@SerenaWilliams gets the break to lead 2-1! #BNPPO18 https://t.co/2vDfwRVy6B2018-3-9 05:11:34
As the match went on, Williams showed glimpses of her old form, putting her power on display when needed.
WTA @WTA
Don't blink! You'll miss the return! @SerenaWilliams nails the winner en route to a break! #BNPPO18 https://t.co/hwHaqUA2P92018-3-9 05:21:38
The 53rd-ranked Diyas didn't make it easy on Williams, but in the end, Serena garnered a straight-set victory:
Tennis Channel @TennisChannel
First match back and a win under @SerenaWilliams's belt. #BNPPO18 https://t.co/sR0Lw0V1QL2018-3-9 05:45:23
BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN
Game, set, Serena. In her first official match as a mom, Serena Williams is just as we remembered her: A winner. She beats Zarina Diyas 7-5 6-3. Next up: No. 29 Kiki Bertens #BNPPO18 https://t.co/hKg1lkPNfQ2018-3-9 05:40:38
It was far from a flawless match for the 23-time Grand Slam champion. However, she was able to shake some rust off and win. Survive and advance is the name of the game, and that's exactly what she did in the first round.
Friday's Schedule
Stadium 1
Gael Monfils vs. Matthew Ebden [2 p.m. ET]
Frances Tiafoe vs. Ernesto Escobedo
Simona Halep (1) vs. Kristyna Pliskova
Garbine Muguruza (3) vs. Sachia Vickery [not before 10 p.m. ET]
Stadium 2
Petra Kvitova (9) vs. Yulia Putintseva [2 p.m. ET]
CoCo Vandeweghe (17) vs. Kaia Kanepi
Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Tennys Sandgren
Vasek Pospisil vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime
Stadium 3
Marcos Baghdatis vs. Yoshihito Nishioka [2 p.m. ET]
Viktor Troicki vs. Marton Fucsovics
Belinda Bencic vs. Jelena Ostapenko (6)
Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Karolina Pliskova (5)
Thomas Fabbiano vs. Bradley Klahn
Stadium 4
Johanna Konta (11) vs. Marketa Vondrousova [2 p.m. ET]
Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Gilles Simon
Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Alex de Minaur
Amanda Anisimova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (23)
Stadium 5
Mikhail Youzhny vs. Joao Sousa [2 p.m. ET]
Shuai Zhang (32) vs. Sofia Kenin
Caroline Dolehide vs. Dominika Cibulkova (30)
Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Mischa Zverev
Stadium 6
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Svetlana Kuznetsova (19) [2 p.m. ET]
Naomi Osaka POL Agnieszka Radwanska (31)
Denis Istomin vs. Peter Gojowczyk
Leonardo Mayer vs. Victor Estrella Burgos
Stadium 7
Samantha Stosur vs. Kristina Mladenovic (14) [2 p.m. ET]
Yuki Bhambri vs. Nicolas Mahut
Maria Sakkari AUS Ashleigh Barty (16)
Tim Smyczek vs. Laslo Djere
Stadium 9
Elise Mertens (22) vs. Qiang Wang [2 p.m. ET]
Barbora Strycova (25) vs. Petra Martic
BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN
Taro Daniel vs. Cameron Norrie
