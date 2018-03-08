Crufts Dog Show Results 2018: Thursday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The best working and pastoral breed prizes were decided at the 2018 Crufts Dog Show on Thursday at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England.

Border collie Nahrof Blurred Lines at Huntly was the winner of the pastoral group while the Newfoundland Newgradens Llori Nanya scooped top spot in the working group.

Here's a look at Thursday's winners, followed by the updated schedule, viewing details and a brief recap of the action.

Working Group

Winner: Newgradens Llori Nanya (Newfoundland)

Reserve: Penelope Pitstop (Dobermann)

Third: Lanfrese Ocolardo (Boxer)

Fourth: Snowshoes Aurora Borealis (Alaskan Malamute)

Pastoral Group

Winner: Nahrof Blurred Lines at Huntly (Border Collie)

Reserve: Pemcader Thunderball (Welsh Corgi)

Third: Clingstone's Make My Day (Collie)

Fourth: Mybeards Hero (Lowland Sheepdog)

Full results are available from the competition's official website.

Friday, March 9

Terrier and hound breeds

Saturday, March 10

Toy and utility breeds

Sunday, March 11

Gundog breeds and Best in Show

Crufts 2018 is being broadcast in the UK on Channel 4 and More4. Crufts also provides a live stream via its official YouTube channel.

Thursday Recap

Crufts 2018 kicked off in style with the young Newfoundland picking up the first prize. The competition's official Twitter account showed the moment of glory:

Competition in the pastoral group was fierce, but first place eventually went to the border collie from Ireland who was a popular choice. Crufts showed the announcement on Twitter:

Thursday's winners will now return to compete in Sunday's Best of Show finale, where the ultimate prize will be awarded.

Friday will see more winners announced as the attention switches to terrier and hound breeds as the world-famous dog competition continues.