NBA Investigating 2011 Sexual Assault Allegations Against Mark Cuban

Omar Vega/Getty Images

(Warning: The following contains graphic descriptions that may be disturbing.)

The NBA confirmed Wednesday it's going to review an investigation by police in Portland, Oregon, into a 2011 sexual assault allegation against Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

League spokesperson Mike Bass provided a statement to the Associated Press after Nigel Jaquiss of Willamette Week reported details of the inquiry, which resulted in no charges against Cuban.

"The NBA league office is reviewing the 2011 allegations against Mark Cuban and the subsequent findings from the Portland police investigation," Bass said.

The woman told police the alleged incident occurred at the Barrel Room in Portland the night of April 22, 2011. She said the Mavs owner slid his hand down her pants and then penetrated her vagina with a finger while they were taking a picture together, per Jaquiss.

The Willamette Week report also included comments Cuban made to a police detective when called to provide details of his visit to the nightclub.

"If she told five friends right there and then, then that's what they're gonna tell the judge and I'm gonna be f--ked," Cuban said after denying the allegations. "Oh my God, I don't know what to do."

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, which also reviewed photos provided by the woman, ultimately determined there was "insufficient evidence to press criminal charges."

"It didn't happen," Cuban told the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday after details of the investigation were published.

Last month, Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther of Sports Illustrated reported information about what was described as a "corporate culture rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behavior" within the Mavericks organization under Cuban's leadership, though there were no direct allegations against him.

"I want to deal with this issue," he told SI. "I mean, this is, obviously there's a problem in the Mavericks organization and we've got to fix it. That's it. And we're going to take every step. It's not something we tolerate. I don't want it. It's not something that's acceptable. I'm embarrassed, to be honest with you, that it happened under my ownership, and it needs to be fixed. Period. End of story."