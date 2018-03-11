Predicting What's Next for Becky Lynch, Naomi, Natalya, Carmella After Fastlane

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The SmackDown Live women's division is oozing with talent, but with WrestleMania on the horizon, there are major question marks regarding how most of the division will be utilized.

Four women who are not currently in the championship picture did battle Sunday at WWE Fastlane, as Becky Lynch and Naomi faced Natalya and Carmella.

Carmella and Natalya prevailed after Carmella hit a superkick on Becky Lynch. Carmella had attempted to retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase from Natalya, who was standing on the apron.

Lynch intervened to knock Natalya off the apron, but in doing so, she took her eyes off Carmella, who had plenty of time to measure up the superkick that won the match.

Lynch, Naomi and Natalya are all former SmackDown women's champions, while Carmella may be one in the making since she is Ms. Money in the Bank.

Although they have been overshadowed by Charlotte Flair and The Riott Squad in recent weeks and months, here is a rundown of what to expect from Lynch, Naomi, Nattie and Carmella moving forward.

Becky Lynch

Lynch was the first SmackDown women's champion, but since a feud with Alexa Bliss last year, she has struggled to get back to the top of the mountain.

In terms of pure talent, it can be argued that Lynch is the best WWE has to offer in the women's division, which suggests it shouldn't be much longer before she returns to the title mix.

A WrestleMania title match likely isn't in the cards unless WWE books a multiwoman match for the belt like it did at last year's WrestleMania.

Failing that, it may behoove WWE to put together a women's Battle Royal for the pre-show similar to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which has become an annual match for the men.

With the first women's Royal Rumble taking place this year, a women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania would be a logical next step.

WWE could even give the winner a future title shot to add some intrigue, and Lynch would be a prime candidate to win in that scenario.

Since Lynch and Charlotte are real-life best friends and have been portrayed as friends on WWE programming as well, there is plenty that WWE could do with them in a potential feud.

Since Flair is at her best as a heel, having her turn on Becky after WrestleMania to set up a rivalry would be the ideal use of both Superstars.

Naomi

One year ago at WrestleMania 33 in her hometown of Orlando, Florida, Naomi became SmackDown women's champion for the second time on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Naomi went on to lose the title to Natalya, and she has been on the outside looking in ever since.

While the former champ has one of the unique entrances in WWE and regularly uses her athletic style to put on quality matches, there isn't a direct route to the SmackDown Women's Championship in front of her currently.

Like Becky, Naomi would be a good fit in a potential women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania, and it is a platform that would allow her to shine.

In the women's Royal Rumble, Naomi was given the Kofi Kingston role in terms of avoiding elimination in spectacular fashion.

If WWE gives her an opportunity to do that again at WrestleMania, it would give her a major WrestleMania moment for the second year in a row.

Beyond that, Naomi would benefit from a potential move to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up if another one is held after WrestleMania like it was last year.

If Naomi moves to the red brand, a new rivalry with someone like Nia Jax could kick-start her career and get her back in title contention.

Natalya

Nattie is one of the most tenured and successful women to ever compete in WWE, but the feud between Charlotte and The Riott Squad has made her something of an afterthought.

She returned to the spotlight in a promo segment with Becky, Naomi and Carmella on the most recent edition of SmackDown, and on the heels of Sunday's match, she appears ready to get back in the mix.

Natalya's SmackDown Women's Championship run before dropping it to Charlotte was well-deserved, but her resume is so impressive that she doesn't necessarily need the title in order to be an important part of the women's division.

Her immediate use should be in the potential women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania before moving on to a feud that would aid in putting over a younger talent afterward.

Like Naomi, Nattie is someone who could use a move to Raw since she has essentially already faced everyone on the SmackDown roster.

Raw has several up-and-comers in the women's division, including Absolution.

Sonya Deville appears to be the likeliest breakout star in that group, and due to her physical style, Nattie would be a great opponent for her first singles feud.

Natalya is capable of excelling in a face role, and turning in order to build up and put over Deville would be a great service to Raw's women's division.

Carmella

Of all the women from Sunday's match, Carmella is the one who has the biggest chance to breaking through in the near future.

As the Money in the Bank contract holder, she can cash in at any time and become the SmackDown women's champion.

Carmella has until this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view to cash in, and she could possibly become the first woman to cash in on the WrestleMania stage.

The only person to cash in at WrestleMania thus far is Seth Rollins, who interrupted the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, and memorably pinned Reigns to become WWE champion.

If Carmella does something similar, it will shoot her into superstardom and make her one of the faces of women's wrestling in WWE.

Since winning Money in the Bank, Carmella has faded into the background. Losing James Ellsworth as a manager was a step in the right direction, but the creative team hasn't done much to keep her relevant.

Part of the reason for that could be to lull the WWE Universe to sleep and make them forget that she could cash in and become champion at any moment.

Due to her mic skills and strong character, Carmella deserves a chance to take the ball and run with it on SmackDown, and with WWE rightfully pushing women's wrestling and putting it on an equal level with the men, the pieces are in place for her to become champion at The Showcase of the Immortals.

