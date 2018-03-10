Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 30 EPL Predictions

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The race for second place is top of the agenda in the Premier League on Saturday as fierce rivals Manchester United and Liverpool go head-to-head at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho's men go into the game in second spot but are just two points above the Reds who have not lost in the Premier League since their shock defeat to Swansea City in January.

Here's a look at all the Week 30 fixtures, predictions, viewing details and a preview of the top games.

Premier League Week 30 Fixtures, Predictions

Saturday, March 10

Manchester United vs. Liverpool 12:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET (Sky Sports, NBC) 1-1

Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET (NBC) 1-2

Huddersfield Town vs. Swansea City, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET (NBC) 0-1

Newcastle United vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET (NBC) 1-0

West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET (NBC) 0-2

West Ham United vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET (NBC) 1-2

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, 5:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET (BT Sport, NBC) 2-2

Sunday, March 11

Arsenal vs. Watford, 1:30 p.m. GMT/9:30 a.m. ET (Sky Sports, NBC) 2-2

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 4 p.m. GMT/12 ET (Sky Sports, NBC) 0-2

Monday, March 12



Stoke City vs. Manchester City, 8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET (Sky Sports, NBC) 0-3

Live Stream Links: Sky Go (UK), BT Sport App (UK), NBC Live (U.S.)

Mourinho has decisions to make ahead of the visit of Liverpool as the game comes just three days before his side's crucial UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg tie against Sevilla, with the tie delicately poised at 0-0.

The Red Devils go into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Monday. Mourinho's men were 2-0 down at Selhurst Park but recovered to make it 2-2 before Nemanja Matic scored a stoppage-time winner.

Mourinho brought on Luke Shaw and Juan Mata in the second half, and they both deserve to start against Liverpool, according to football writer Liam Canning:

The roles of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez have also come under scrutiny after both players were guilty of giving the ball away against Crystal Palace. The Guardian's Daniel Harris explained why they should not shoulder too much blame:

Liverpool come into the game after securing their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a 5-0 aggregate win over Porto. Manager Jurgen Klopp had the luxury of resting players for Tuesday's second leg at Anfield after a 5-0 win in Portugal.

Record signing Virgil van Dijk was an unused substitute, and top scorer Mohamed Salah only featured for the final 15 minutes after coming off the bench. The Egyptian still managed to impress the crowd during his brief cameo, according to football journalist Chris Williams:

The game represents an excellent opportunity for Liverpool to leapfrog United in the table, and they will head to Old Trafford with little fear as they are in superb form. The hosts have lost just once at home in the top flight this season, but much may depend on how adventurous Mourinho is willing to be against the Reds.

Premier League champions Chelsea are also in action on Saturday and need a win to boost their dwindling hopes of finishing in the top four. The Blues have lost their last two Premier League outings and are now five points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Antonio Conte may also have one eye on Wednesday's daunting Champions League trip to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona. The Blues managed a creditable 1-1 draw in the first leg but have plenty of work to do if they are to progress to the last eight.

Morale appears to be low at Chelsea after they limped to a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out. Football writer Melissa Reddy said it was a pathetic showing from Chelsea:

Conte will want a response from his team against a Palace side still smarting from their late defeat to Manchester United. The result leaves Roy Hodgson's men still in the bottom three with nine games to go.

The Eagles have been boosted by news that talisman Wilfried Zaha is closing in on a return to action after injury, the club have confirmed:

Zaha scored the last time the two sides met in the Premier League in October 2017, when Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in Hodgson's first game in charge of the club. The Eagles still have a lengthy injury list but will certainly cause Chelsea problems if they are as passive as they were against City.