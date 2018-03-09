Doug Farrar's Top RBs on the 2018 NFL Free-Agent Market

0 of 13

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The story goes that NFL running backs aren't all that important in a passing league.

You can get by with a couple of lesser guys if they do specific things, as long as they do the right things. You don't need a franchise back to carry the rock more than 300 times; it's more important to have a series of backs who can get you 250 carries and 400 overall touches.

True in some cases. The Atlanta Falcons nearly won Super Bowl LI with the tandem of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, and those two backs work well together, even though the transition from Kyle Shanahan to Steve Sarkisian produced reductive results.

But how do you explain the transformative effect Marshawn Lynch had on Seattle's offense a few years back, or the same effect Leonard Fournette had on Jacksonville's offense in 2017? The Jaguars selected Fournette with the fourth overall pick, and the only reason he was limited to just 268 carries in the regular season is that he struggled with injuries down the stretch.

Clearly, there's more than one way to skin a cat, and the ongoing schism between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Le'Veon Bell over Bell's value is a perfect example of how the modern perception of running back importance is an inflexible and unfair construct.

The Steelers don't want to give Bell the long-term deal he wants at the dollar total he prefers, so they have placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight season. Bell is not only the team's best running back, he's also the team's second-best receiver in any given year. But since he's regarded as a running back alone when it comes to contractual issues, he gets shorted.

Bell's franchise-tag status takes him off this list of the most intriguing running backs who will be open for business when the new league year starts March 14, and he obviously would have been the top guy on that list.

What's left for NFL teams is a grab bag of potential stars, up-and-comers who haven't proved themselves at a major level and veterans who may be on the decline but can still produce. Add it to a stacked running back class in this year's draft, and there isn't an obvious rock star here.

That doesn't mean these players can't be integral parts of their teams' offenses; it's just that they may be paid less than their talents are worth in a comparative sense.