Jason Kelce, Mychal Kendricks Lead Flyers Fans in Fight Song Chant

Jason Kelce, Mychal Kendricks Lead Flyers Fans in Fight Song ChantMarch 8, 2018
This is the offseason of Jason Kelce—and the city of Philadelphia is loving every minute of it.
The Philadelphia Eagles center became an internet sensation when he showed up to his team's Super Bowl parade dressed up in a Mummers outfit, led fans in a NSFW song and then called out the haters in a passionate speech. Now, he is going all-out in his support of his city.
Kelce and Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks were in attendance as the Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night. Of course, he was asked to get fans fired up:
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
.@NHLFlyers + @Eagles = Fly, Eagles, Fly! Take it away, Jason Kelce & @MychalKendricks! 🎤 https://t.co/HMNSrrE7oY2018-3-8 02:52:29
John Clark @JClarkNBCS
Flyers present Philly’s Mayor Jason Kelce with Flyers Mummers hat Jason tries another speech with @MychalKendricks 🔥🔥 #NoOneLikesUsWeDontCare #FlyEaglesFly #LetsGoFlyers https://t.co/iL3lZn1RcG2018-3-8 02:31:08
Philadelphia Flyers @NHLFlyers
The pep talk we all want. The pep talk we all need. #LetsGoFlyers https://t.co/YdikSV1qVG2018-3-8 02:37:23
There's no doubt he is soaking up every minute of this celebratory offseason.
