Jason Kelce, Mychal Kendricks Lead Flyers Fans in Fight Song Chant

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art after a Super Bowl victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles football team, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

This is the offseason of Jason Kelce—and the city of Philadelphia is loving every minute of it.

The Philadelphia Eagles center became an internet sensation when he showed up to his team's Super Bowl parade dressed up in a Mummers outfit, led fans in a NSFW song and then called out the haters in a passionate speech. Now, he is going all-out in his support of his city.

Kelce and Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks were in attendance as the Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night. Of course, he was asked to get fans fired up:

There's no doubt he is soaking up every minute of this celebratory offseason.

