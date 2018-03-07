Report: Mavericks Gaming GM Suspended Over Racist Tweet

Glenn James/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly suspended their general manager of Mavs Gaming, Roger Caneda, for a racist tweet.

Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reported the news Wednesday, noting the tweet in question stems from 2016 when Caneda wasn't working for the Mavericks. However, "the source said there was enough evidence in the current environment to merit an investigation," Sefko wrote.

Sefko explained Mavs Gaming is the official NBA 2K League team of the Mavericks. The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league that the NBA co-founded.

This is just the latest issue for a Mavericks organization full of them this season.

Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther of Sports Illustrated detailed an unsafe work environment for female employees in a Feb. 20 report.

"Interviews with more than a dozen former and current Mavericks employees in different departments, conducted during a months-long Sports Illustrated investigation, paint a picture of a corporate culture rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behavior," Wertheim and Luther wrote.

The Mavericks announced they hired outside counsel to conduct an investigation in anticipation of the Sports Illustrated report.

In addition, Nigel Jaquiss of Willamette Week reported Tuesday a woman contacted Portland Police in May 2011 and said Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sexually assaulted her (warning: contains graphic language and descriptions).

Cuban denied the allegation, per the Dallas Morning News.