Report: Mavericks Gaming GM Suspended Over Racist Tweet

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2018

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 3: A shot of the Dallas Mavericks logo at center court before the game against the Charlotte Bobcats on November 3, 2012 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly suspended their general manager of Mavs Gaming, Roger Caneda, for a racist tweet.

Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reported the news Wednesday, noting the tweet in question stems from 2016 when Caneda wasn't working for the Mavericks. However, "the source said there was enough evidence in the current environment to merit an investigation," Sefko wrote.

Sefko explained Mavs Gaming is the official NBA 2K League team of the Mavericks. The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league that the NBA co-founded.

This is just the latest issue for a Mavericks organization full of them this season.

Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther of Sports Illustrated detailed an unsafe work environment for female employees in a Feb. 20 report.

"Interviews with more than a dozen former and current Mavericks employees in different departments, conducted during a months-long Sports Illustrated investigation, paint a picture of a corporate culture rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behavior," Wertheim and Luther wrote.

The Mavericks announced they hired outside counsel to conduct an investigation in anticipation of the Sports Illustrated report.

In addition, Nigel Jaquiss of Willamette Week reported Tuesday a woman contacted Portland Police in May 2011 and said Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sexually assaulted her (warning: contains graphic language and descriptions).

Cuban denied the allegation, per the Dallas Morning News.

Related

    AD (Ankle) Leaves Game vs. Kings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD (Ankle) Leaves Game vs. Kings

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Raps Are 1st Team to Clinch Playoff Berth

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Raps Are 1st Team to Clinch Playoff Berth

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Mavs to Sign Jameel Warney to a 10-Day Contract

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Mavs to Sign Jameel Warney to a 10-Day Contract

    Jimmy Crowther
    via Dallas Sports Fanatic

    AD Confident Boogie Will Stay

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Confident Boogie Will Stay

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report