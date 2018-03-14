Report: Ndamukong Suh Released by Dolphins 3 Years After Signing $114M Contract

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins released defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Wednesday, halfway through a megadeal that made the three-time All-Pro the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news as the new league year approached.

Suh was due $16.985 million in base salary in 2018 and had a cap hit of $26.1 million, per Spotrac. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted $8.5 million of his 2018 salary would have become guaranteed on March 19 if he were on the roster. Miami saves $17 million in cap space by releasing the veteran, according to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, while carrying $9.1 million in dead money.

The Detroit Lions originally selected the 6'4", 305-pound defensive tackle second overall in the 2010 draft. After he spent the first five years of his NFL career dominating opposing offensive lines with the Lions, the Dolphins signed him to a six-year, $114 million contract.

Last season, Suh had 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He had 181 tackles and 15.5 sacks in 2016, which helped him earn his fifth Pro Bowl nod.

When Miami signed Suh to his megadeal, it was a .500 team looking for an extra boost. Suh helped the franchise end a seven-year playoff drought in 2016, but the Dolphins did not win consistently during his time in South Beach. Miami went 22-26 in the regular season and 0-1 in the playoffs during Suh's three years with the team.

Suh has missed only two games across his eight-game career. Between his lack of a significant injury history and his production, he should have no problem generating interest on the open market.