Report: Martellus Bennett to Be Released by New England Patriots

Martellus Bennett may return to football for the 2018 season, but it apparently won't be with the New England Patriots.

Field Yates of ESPN reported the Patriots will cut the veteran tight end.

Bennett, 30, split the 2017 season with the Patriots and Green Bay Packers. New England claimed Bennett on waivers after he was a surprising midseason cut in Green Bay.

In seven games with the Packers, Bennett recorded just 24 receptions for 233 yards without a touchdown while dealing with a shoulder issue. He played only two games with the Patriots before being placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Before the NFL trade deadline in October, Bennett indicated he was considering stepping away from the NFL after the 2017 season.

"After conversations with my family, I'm pretty sure these next eight games will be the conclusion of my NFL career," Bennett wrote in an Instagram story. "To everyone that has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you."

The Patriots will save $6.19 million on their cap by cutting Bennett now. He had signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Green Bay before the 2017 season, which came after a stellar one-year stint in New England. Taking advantage of being the top tight end following an injury to Rob Gronkowski, Bennett had 55 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016.

His release is the second piece of Bennett brothers news Wednesday. The Seattle Seahawks traded defensive end Michael Bennett and a seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fifth-round pick and wide receiver Marcus Johnson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.