Alec Ogletree Reportedly Will Be Traded to Giants; Rams Receive 2018 Draft Picks

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade linebacker Alec Ogletree to the New York Giants for a pair of 2018 NFL draft picks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

According to Schefter, the Rams will receive fourth- and sixth-round picks and send the Giants a 2019 seventh-round pick in addition to Ogletree.

Ogletree finished with 95 combined tackles, two sacks and an interception in 15 appearances during the 2017 season.

It appears Rams running back Todd Gurley didn't approve of the trade:

This is likely a cost-savings maneuver by the Rams. Ogletree was in the first year of a four-year, $42.8 million extension he signed in October. According to Spotrac, Los Angeles freed up $3.6 million, with $6.4 million from Ogletree's deal counting against the salary cap.

Trading Ogletree gives the Rams a little more wiggle room to re-sign Sammy Watkins. Watkins had 39 receptions for 593 yards and eight touchdowns in his first year with the team.

While Watkins isn't an elite wide receiver, he's one of the best pass-catchers on the free-agent market. He's in a position to command a big contract wherever he lands.

The Giants, meanwhile, add a veteran piece to a defense that ranked 24th in overall efficiency, per Football Outsiders. According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, New York has been a long-term admirer of Ogletree as well:

Granted, it's fair to wonder how much Ogletree helps the Giants. The fact the Rams traded him so quickly after giving him a big extension could be telling. Los Angeles is saving some money with the trade, but the team is also eating a majority of his salary for 2018.

ESPN's Mike Clay noted one metric that isn't favorable to Ogletree:

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted the Giants are making "a sizable commitment" based on roster bonuses that are guaranteed next week. New York may be able to restructure Ogletree's contract so as to ease the burden it puts on the team's payroll.

Still, the Giants will be expecting Ogletree to be a difference-maker on defense, and that's something he wasn't for much of his last year with the Rams.