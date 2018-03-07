Stoneman Douglas QB Commits to D-III College After Bond Formed During Shooting

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2018

MANHATTAN, KS - APRIL 26: A general view of a bag of footballs before the Kansas State Wildcats Spring Game on April 26, 2014 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Tyler Goodman, a quarterback at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, announced Feb. 23 he has committed to play football for the Nichols College Bison.

The high school was the site of a mass shooting Feb. 14 that killed 17 people. 

In an interview with Fox 25 in Boston Wednesday, Goodman said he had been with two Nichols College recruiters during the time of the shooting and that they "kind of went into father mode." Prior to that, he hadn't strongly considered signing with the Bison, but he said he formed a bond with the recruiters during the traumatic experience.

According to the Sun Sentinel's Wells Dusenbury, Goodman threw for 2,116 yards and 27 touchdowns in his senior year at Stoneman Douglas.

Nichols College, a Division III school in Dudley, Massachusetts, went 2-8 during the 2017 season.

