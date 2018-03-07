Report: Jerry Jones Reimbursed NFL for over $2M in Legal Fees After Hearing

LM Otero/Associated Press

The latest drama between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears to be over.

Near the end of February, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the league demanded Jones reimburse it for legal fees stemming from Ezekiel Elliott's suspension and Goodell's contract-extension talks. On Wednesday, Rapoport reported the two sides reached an agreement after a meeting with the Commissioner and the Finance Committee.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones paid more than $2 million to resolve the situation.

Jones did not make life easy for Goodell and the rest of the league in 2017. The Cowboys owner took exception to Elliott's six-game suspension following a domestic violence investigation. That ban turned into a drawn-out appeals saga, with the second-year running back ultimately serving his suspension.

As a result of that situation, Jones opposed giving Goodell a new contract, according to Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com. Ultimately, Goodell came out on top. The commissioner signed an extension that could be worth $200 million over five years.

Now, the league has gotten payback—literally—on Jones for not cooperating.