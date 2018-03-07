Brian Cushing Reportedly Will Meet with Seahawks on Free-Agent Visit

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

As the Seattle Seahawks look to revamp their defense, they are considering a former Pro Bowler as an option.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing is visiting Seattle on Wednesday.

Cushing spent the first nine years of his career in Houston after the team selected him in the first round of the 2009 draft. The Texans released their all-time leading tackler in mid-February to save $7.6 million in salary.

In 2017, the veteran linebacker had just 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks in five games.

Cushing burst onto the scene in 2009, making the Pro Bowl in his first season and earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He had 133 tackles, 10 passes defended and four interceptions during his rookie season, all numbers he has yet to match.

While there is no doubt the 30-year-old can still chase down ball-carriers, it's tough to make an impact when you can't stay on the field. Cushing has played in 16 regular-season games just once since 2012. He has battled injuries (concussion and shoulder), but he was also suspended 10 games last year for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

The Legion of Boom as we know it may be over. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Seahawks traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cornerback Richard Sherman's future with the team is up in the air. Safety Kam Chancellor and defensive end Cliff Avril are both trying to work their way back from neck injuries.

Perhaps Cushing will help usher in a new era of defense in Seattle.