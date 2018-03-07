Andy Robertson Sends Liverpool Fan Signed Roberto Firmino Shirt for Charity Work

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Andrew Robertson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield on March 3, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has sent a young fan a Roberto Firmino match-worn shirt, signed by the Brazil international in acknowledgement of the fan's local charity work.

The accompanying letter and a photo of the fan, Alfie, were posted on Instagram by his dad, Tom Radford:

Robertson's letter explained he had become aware of Alfie's donation to a food bank on Twitter, and he felt compelled to send the shirt to thank him for helping others.

The player said the charity work was "amazing," and he would tell his team-mates about the work Alfie did to help the poor.

