Mike Pettine, Others Met at Combine to Have Reunion of Coaches Fired by Browns

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The not-so-secret society of former Cleveland Browns coaches enjoyed a get-together at an Indianapolis restaurant during the NFL Scouting Combine.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was among those in attendance. Pettine compiled a 10-22 record in his two years as the Browns' head coach.

WKYC's Ben Axelrod noted there are seven other former Browns head coaches and coordinators still working in the NFL, which doesn't factor in the various other assistants who could've qualified for a seat at the table.

In a nice piece of symmetry, Schefter reported the location of the meeting was the Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery.