Mike Pettine, Others Met at Combine to Have Reunion of Coaches Fired by Browns

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 3: Head coach Mike Pettine of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 3, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The not-so-secret society of former Cleveland Browns coaches enjoyed a get-together at an Indianapolis restaurant during the NFL Scouting Combine.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was among those in attendance. Pettine compiled a 10-22 record in his two years as the Browns' head coach.

WKYC's Ben Axelrod noted there are seven other former Browns head coaches and coordinators still working in the NFL, which doesn't factor in the various other assistants who could've qualified for a seat at the table.

In a nice piece of symmetry, Schefter reported the location of the meeting was the Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery. 

Related

    Browns Could Make Uniform Changes Again in 2020

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns Could Make Uniform Changes Again in 2020

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com

    Report: Pats Cut Vet TE Martellus Bennett

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pats Cut Vet TE Martellus Bennett

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Giants Trade for LB Ogletree

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Giants Trade for LB Ogletree

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jerry Jones Reimburses NFL $2M in Legal Fees

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jerry Jones Reimburses NFL $2M in Legal Fees

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report