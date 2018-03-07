Dwyane Wade Surprises Stoneman Douglas Students with Visit After Shooting

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 7, 2018

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Miami. Wade was traded back to the Heat from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade used the Miami Heat's off day Wednesday to pay a visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Student Ryan Deitsch tweeted a video of Wade addressing the students and teachers at the school:

Wade spoke about the visit on Twitter:

The school was the site of the Feb. 14 mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of 17 people.

One of the shooting victims, Joaquin Oliver, was buried in Wade's No. 3 Heat jersey. The 12-time All-Star responded by getting custom-made shoes with Oliver's name on them that he wore during a Feb. 27 game against the Philadelphia 76ers

