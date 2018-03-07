Dwyane Wade Surprises Stoneman Douglas Students with Visit After Shooting

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade used the Miami Heat's off day Wednesday to pay a visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Student Ryan Deitsch tweeted a video of Wade addressing the students and teachers at the school:

Wade spoke about the visit on Twitter:

The school was the site of the Feb. 14 mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of 17 people.

One of the shooting victims, Joaquin Oliver, was buried in Wade's No. 3 Heat jersey. The 12-time All-Star responded by getting custom-made shoes with Oliver's name on them that he wore during a Feb. 27 game against the Philadelphia 76ers.