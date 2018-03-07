Dwyane Wade Surprises Stoneman Douglas Students with Visit After Shooting

Dwyane Wade Surprises Stoneman Douglas Students with Visit After ShootingMarch 7, 2018
Dwyane Wade used the Miami Heat's off day Wednesday to pay a visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Student Ryan Deitsch tweeted a video of Wade addressing the students and teachers at the school:
🔥HƆƧTIƎᗡ ИAYЯ🔥 @Ryan_Deitsch
Much appreciation goes out to @DwyaneWade for visiting our school and showing his support. Changing the world, one dribble at a time. #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/BDjXqxNluP
Wade spoke about the visit on Twitter:
DWade @DwyaneWade
I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾
The school was the site of the Feb. 14 mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of 17 people.
One of the shooting victims, Joaquin Oliver, was buried in Wade's No. 3 Heat jersey. The 12-time All-Star responded by getting custom-made shoes with Oliver's name on them that he wore during a Feb. 27 game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
