Russell Wilson to Mentor Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley, More in ESPN Series

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

ESPN has recruited Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to act as a mentor to four marquee prospects in the 2018 NFL draft class.

Per a press release from ESPN's Bill Hofheimer, Wilson will mentor quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, J.T. Barrett and Mason Rudolph and running back Saquon Barkley on the SportsCenter Special: QB2QB show that will debut on April 17:

"Wilson will host one-on-one conversations with each player later this month where he will discuss his own NFL experiences from the past six seasons, including making the transition from college to the NFL, winning and losing Super Bowls, being the face of an NFL franchise, starting over with new coaches, and building relationships with teammates."

Wilson's mentor show will take the place of the quarterback camp previously hosted by Jon Gruden, who was hired as head coach of the Oakland Raiders in January.

Mayfield, Barkley and Rudolph are expected to be high draft picks this year. B/R NFL draft analyst Matt Miller has all three being selected in the first two rounds in his latest mock draft, with Barkley going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns. The episode with Barkley will be named QB2RB.

All four episodes of the series will air on the same night in prime time. The 2018 NFL draft runs from April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Wilson went from being a third-round pick in 2012 to starting for the Seahawks as a rookie. He led the franchise to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2014 and 2015, winning Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos.